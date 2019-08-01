These are the full specs of the Galaxy Note10+

Update: the original page, linked at the source below, has been taken down and is no longer alive. You decide what that means.

Before you go any further, treat the below with just a little bit of skepticism, as websites can often times use generic info, placeholders, or already rumored/leaked information to build their upcoming product pages. That being said, this particular Romanian online retailer has the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ listed, complete with its spec sheet. There are also some inconsistencies like listing the manufacturer code for a white device, and a black version in the spec-sheet.

Another one is the IP rating. It is listed as IP68, and we’ve recently heard about a possible IP69X. We’ll translate that for you below, as it is published (yes, I’m also Romanian, among others).