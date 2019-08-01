Android

These are the full specs of the Galaxy Note10+

Contents

Update: the original page, linked at the source below, has been taken down and is no longer alive. You decide what that means.

Before you go any further, treat the below with just a little bit of skepticism, as websites can often times use generic info, placeholders, or already rumored/leaked information to build their upcoming product pages. That being said, this particular Romanian online retailer has the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ listed, complete with its spec sheet. There are also some inconsistencies like listing the manufacturer code for a white device, and a black version in the spec-sheet.

Another one is the IP rating. It is listed as IP68, and we’ve recently heard about a possible IP69X. We’ll translate that for you below, as it is published (yes, I’m also Romanian, among others).

Name Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Octa Core, 256GB, 8GB RAM, Dual SIM, 4G, 5-Cameras, Black
Manufacturer code Galaxy Note 10 Plus OC 256GB 8GB DS White
Warranty 24 months
GENERAL
Model Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Type Candybar
Dual SIM Yes
SIM Type Nano SIM
Simultaneous SIM access Dual Standby
Color Black
Size 162.3 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm
Weight 198 gr.
Waterproof Yes
Certifications IP68
Complete dust protection
Protection against submersion in liquids for long periods and water pressure
Build Aluminum – Glass
Features Bixby
Samsung DeX
Samsung Pay
Stylus (Bluetooth integration)
Display
Screen Dynamic AMOLED
Colors 16 million
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixeli
Aspect ratio 19:9
Size 6.8 inch
Pixel density 495 ppi
Touch screen Capacitive
Multitouch Yes
Curved screen Curved edges
Features One UI (User Interface)
Always-on display
HDR10+
Processor
Cores Octa-core
Chipset Exynos
Model 9825
GPU Mali-G76 MP12
Memory
Internal storage 256GB
RAM 8GB
Expansion slot microSD, up to 1T
Features microSD card is stored in the second SIM tray
Additional storage Add 1TB of OneDrive storage by purchasing Office 365 Personal
Cameras
Main Triple 12 + 12 + 16 MP
Secondary 10 MP
5 Cameras Front 1x 10 MP, Rear 1x 12 MP + 1x 12 MP + 1x 16 MP + ToF 3D
ToF Yes, 3D
Autofocus Dual Pixel PDAF
LED Flash Yes
Geotagging Yes
Touch focus Yes
Face recognition Yes
Smile recognition Yes
Stabilization OIS (optical image stabilization)
Panorama Yes
HDR Auto
Optical Zoom 2x
Features Rear:
12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm
TOF 3D camera
Front:
10 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
Video recording
Video recording 2160p / 1080p / 720p
Video stabilization OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
FPS [email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
Features HDR
Dual-Video Rec.
Super Slow Motion 960 fps
Operating system
Operating system Android OS
Version 9.0 (Pie)
Performance
Network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
LTE
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
3G HSDPA, 42.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps
4G LTE-A 7CA, Cat20, 150 Mbps UL, 2000 Mbps DL
QI Wireless charging Yes, integrated
NFC Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-Band, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, A-GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou support
Battery type Standard (build-in) Li-Ion
Battery capacity 4300mAh
Fast charging Fast battery charging 45W
Fast Wireless Charging 20W
Features 32-bit/384kHz audio
Dolby Atmos/AKG sound
Active noise cancelling with built-in microphone
Ports
USB Type-C 3.1, Type-C 1.0 conector reversibil
3.5mm headphone jack No
Sensors
Accelerometer Yes
Proximity Yes
Fingerprint Yes, under display
Gyroscope Yes
Compass Yes
Barometer Yes
Heart rate Yes
Pulse oxymeter Yes
Iris (Retina) Yes
Features
Phonebook Yes
Call log Yes
Ringtones MP3, WAV
Vibration Yes
Messages SMS (threaded view), MMS, e-Mail, Push e-Mail, IM
MP3 player Yes
Clock Yes
Alarm Yes
Voice recording Yes
Other features Loudspeaker – Stereo

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
PCGarage
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy Note10, Leaks, News, Note10, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.