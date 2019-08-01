These are the full specs of the Galaxy Note10+
Before you go any further, treat the below with just a little bit of skepticism, as websites can often times use generic info, placeholders, or already rumored/leaked information to build their upcoming product pages. That being said, this particular Romanian online retailer has the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ listed, complete with its spec sheet. There are also some inconsistencies like listing the manufacturer code for a white device, and a black version in the spec-sheet.
Another one is the IP rating. It is listed as IP68, and we’ve recently heard about a possible IP69X. We’ll translate that for you below, as it is published (yes, I’m also Romanian, among others).
|Name
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Octa Core, 256GB, 8GB RAM, Dual SIM, 4G, 5-Cameras, Black
|Manufacturer code
|Galaxy Note 10 Plus OC 256GB 8GB DS White
|Warranty
|24 months
|GENERAL
|Model
|Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|Type
|Candybar
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano SIM
|Simultaneous SIM access
|Dual Standby
|Color
|Black
|Size
|162.3 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|198 gr.
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Certifications
|IP68
|Complete dust protection
|Protection against submersion in liquids for long periods and water pressure
|Build
|Aluminum – Glass
|Features
|Bixby
|Samsung DeX
|Samsung Pay
|Stylus (Bluetooth integration)
|Display
|Screen
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Colors
|16 million
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixeli
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|Size
|6.8 inch
|Pixel density
|495 ppi
|Touch screen
|Capacitive
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Curved screen
|Curved edges
|Features
|One UI (User Interface)
|Always-on display
|HDR10+
|Processor
|Cores
|Octa-core
|Chipset
|Exynos
|Model
|9825
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Memory
|Internal storage
|256GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Expansion slot
|microSD, up to 1T
|Features
|microSD card is stored in the second SIM tray
|Additional storage
|Add 1TB of OneDrive storage by purchasing Office 365 Personal
|Cameras
|Main
|Triple 12 + 12 + 16 MP
|Secondary
|10 MP
|5 Cameras
|Front 1x 10 MP, Rear 1x 12 MP + 1x 12 MP + 1x 16 MP + ToF 3D
|ToF
|Yes, 3D
|Autofocus
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|LED Flash
|Yes
|Geotagging
|Yes
|Touch focus
|Yes
|Face recognition
|Yes
|Smile recognition
|Yes
|Stabilization
|OIS (optical image stabilization)
|Panorama
|Yes
|HDR
|Auto
|Optical Zoom
|2x
|Features
|Rear:
|12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
|12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
|16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm
|TOF 3D camera
|Front:
|10 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Video recording
|Video recording
|2160p / 1080p / 720p
|Video stabilization
|OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
|FPS
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|Features
|HDR
|Dual-Video Rec.
|Super Slow Motion 960 fps
|Operating system
|Operating system
|Android OS
|Version
|9.0 (Pie)
|Performance
|Network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|LTE
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|3G
|HSDPA, 42.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps
|4G
|LTE-A 7CA, Cat20, 150 Mbps UL, 2000 Mbps DL
|QI Wireless charging
|Yes, integrated
|NFC
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-Band, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, A-GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou support
|Battery type
|Standard (build-in) Li-Ion
|Battery capacity
|4300mAh
|Fast charging
|Fast battery charging 45W
|Fast Wireless Charging 20W
|Features
|32-bit/384kHz audio
|Dolby Atmos/AKG sound
|Active noise cancelling with built-in microphone
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 conector reversibil
|3.5mm headphone jack
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Proximity
|Yes
|Fingerprint
|Yes, under display
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Yes
|Heart rate
|Yes
|Pulse oxymeter
|Yes
|Iris (Retina)
|Yes
|Features
|Phonebook
|Yes
|Call log
|Yes
|Ringtones
|MP3, WAV
|Vibration
|Yes
|Messages
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, e-Mail, Push e-Mail, IM
|MP3 player
|Yes
|Clock
|Yes
|Alarm
|Yes
|Voice recording
|Yes
|Other features
|Loudspeaker – Stereo