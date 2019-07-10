wearOS devices could really benefit from upcoming Snapdragon chip

According to a recent report, Qualcomm is hard at work on two upcoming chips that could take wearOS devices to the next level. Tentatively called Snapdragon Wear 2700 and the Snapdragon 429 Wear, they aim to fix the problems Wear 2100 and Wear 3100 displayed in terms of performance and battery life.

According to the report, the two chips, codenamed the WTP2700 and WTP429W, are currently in the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) stage. It is also possible that the two chips are one and only, with different codenames. They are built with the 12nm process and are allegedly being tested on systems with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 8GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The chips (or chip) will be the first wearOS SoC with 64-bit support, featuring four ARM Cortex-A53 cores, able to run at frequencies of up to 2.0GHz. There might also be a secondary chip in charge with counting steps and tracking movements, but no more details are available as to when we will see them announced, and, ultimately, featured in wearOS smartwatches.