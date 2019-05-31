Apple still dominates the wearable market, ships 12.8 million wearables

Apple has dominated the wearable market in the last quarter of 2018, according to IDC, by shipping 10.4 million units of its wearables. It was followed by Xiaomi, Fitbit, Huawei, and Samsung, and, while the top 5 players remain unchanged, their position is slightly different in the first quarter of 2019, according to the latest IDC numbers.

Apple is still at the top, this time around, selling 12.8 million units of its wearable Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones, for a 49.5% Year Over Year growth. When it comes to wrist-worn wearable devices only, Apple Sold 4.6 million, slightly behind Xiaomi.

Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung and Fitbit complete the top 5 behind Apple for overall wearable devices by shipment volumes, while the wrist-only top 5 contains the same players, but in a slightly different order: Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei, Fitbit, and Samsung.

Huawei managed to register a huge YoY growth, and so did Samsung, in the overall wearables category. For wrist-worn devices, that growth is carried over by Huawei, while Samsung still grew, but at a slower pace.

You can check out the shipment volume and market share numbers below, and find more details at the source link.