You’ve probably seen warnings on TV and come across posts on social media urging everyone to wash their hands in order to keep coronavirus at bay. Now, the Wear OS smartwatch around your wrist will also tell you to do so on a regular basis.

Thanks to the new v5.40 update of the Clock app for Wear OS, users will now get an alert every three hours to wash their hands. It’s good advice, of course. But if you are careful enough and don’t want your smartwatch to distract you with a hand-wash reminder, you can always choose to mute these alerts.

Image: Android Police

As soon as the alert goes off, a 40-second timer starts and tells users to always wash their hands with soap. Once that 40-second alert comes to an end, the Clock app tells users that another hand-washing notification will again arrive after three hours.

Via: AndroidPolice

