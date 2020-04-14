Author
Tags

You’ve probably seen warnings on TV and come across posts on social media urging everyone to wash their hands in order to keep coronavirus at bay. Now, the Wear OS smartwatch around your wrist will also tell you to do so on a regular basis.

Thanks to the new v5.40 update of the Clock app for Wear OS, users will now get an alert every three hours to wash their hands. It’s good advice, of course. But if you are careful enough and don’t want your smartwatch to distract you with a hand-wash reminder, you can always choose to mute these alerts.

Image: Android Police

As soon as the alert goes off, a 40-second timer starts and tells users to always wash their hands with soap. Once that 40-second alert comes to an end, the Clock app tells users that another hand-washing notification will again arrive after three hours.

Via: AndroidPolice

You May Also Like
Galaxy Tab S6

Android 10 update released for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

As of now, the update is being released for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE models in Germany.
Microsoft OneDrive Android app

Android users can now use face unlock on Microsoft OneDrive

The feature is live now.

Motorola schedules April 22 launch event: Is the Motorola Edge series coming?

As per the official teaser, the flagship Motorola Edge+ and the mid-range Motorola Edge will make their debut at the April 22 launch event.