Google is preparing a major update for Wear OS that will introduce significant changes to the platform and bring a lot of new features and improve the performance of the smartwatch platform. A new report claims that a new Wear OS 3.0 redesign is currently rolling out to the Google Play Store.

The news was shared by 9to5Google, who reported that a Reddit user has already received a Google Play Store update with a brand new redesign. The user in question owns a Suunto 7 Wear OS smartwatch that has received the update overnight. The new design gives the list options a pill-shaped card layout, and it overall looks a lot cleaner and modern. The font also seems to have changed and the user interface seems a little smaller and more compact, which seems to fit nicer on a small display.

New design above, Old design below (Image Credits: 9to5Google and Reddit)

If you look at the old design, you’ll see that most of the interface looks a lot larger and cramped. Personally, I like the larger icons on the old design, but must admit that the new one looks a lot tidier and easier to understand and follow. Some of the colors have also changed, from green to white, such as the search button and on the apps itself. The cards are also gray instead of just having a white text on them, like on the old design.

The new Google Play Store update has not yet been reported by other people, so it could take a while until it starts rolling out for more users. This may have just been a staged or an A/B testing, which Google loves doing to test reaction and receive feedback. With that being said, we expect more smartwatches to be announced soon, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which are going to be available later this summer.