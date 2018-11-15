Android

Wear OS ‘H’ will improve battery life and performance in your smartwatch

Google has been very busy working on Wear OS. They don’t seem to want to give up on smartwatches, even though the Apple Watches are more popular than the rest of the watches out there. Either way, we now have received information directly from Google that explains what’s coming in its latest update.

Wear OS ‘H’ is going to be arriving OTA to many smartwatches and it’s going to improve many of their features. For starters, we get Battery Saver Mode updates that are going to extend battery life and it’s also going to turn on only when the device has 10% or less charge. The smartwatches will also go into deep sleep mode after 30 minutes of inactivity to conserve battery. Smart App Resume will now let you pick up where you left off across all the apps in your watch. Finally, we get a two-step power off that consist of holding down the power button until the power off screen appears, then you just need to select ‘power off’ or ‘restart’. Now, we just have to wait for this update to get to our Wear OS devices.

