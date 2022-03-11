You can use Amazon Alexa on your Fossil and Skagen Wear OS smartwatches

Skagen announced its Falster Gen 6 smartwatch earlier this year, and it brought a unique partnership between Fossil and Amazon. The two companies announced that they would bring Alexa to a select few Wear OS smartwatches, and it appears that the support is finally here. Skagen Falster Gen 6 and Fossil Gen 6 users can already take advantage of Amazon Alexa on their smartwatches.

Skagen is a subsidiary of Fossil, and the companies announced a partnership with Amazon to bring Alexa to more Wear OS smartwatches. Until now, the web page simply said “coming soon”, and there was no timeline on when users might be able to take advantage of using Alexa on their smartwatches.

9to5Google says that a quiet update to the Alexa app on the Fossil Gen 6, and Skagen Gen 6 smartwatches enabled the new Alexa voice assistant on Wear OS. Users who wish to use Alexa instead of Google assistant can head into the Alexa app and provide permissions to enable the microphone and other permissions. Once the smartwatch is linked in the Alexa app on the phone, you can head to:

Devices

Add Device

Pick Smartwatch

Once the pair is complete, Alexa will work flawlessly on both the Fossil and Skagen Wear OS smartwatches, claims 9to5Google. The applications will recommend that users set a shortcut button to launch the voice assistant since the always-listening Google Assistant could introduce some issues. The main downside of using Alexa instead of Google Assistant is that it won’t offer verbal feedback to commands; instead, it will display results on the screen.

It’s unclear how or when this feature will roll out more widely to users, but some already report that it’s available. For now, it appears to be only working on Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches, but it may soon roll out to older smartwatches.