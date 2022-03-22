These Wear OS 3 screenshots give us a glimpse at what's coming

Right now, the only way to experience Wear OS 3 is through Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches. Even on Samsung's latest smartwatches, Wear OS 3 is skinned with One UI on top of it. Even though Google has announced that it will be bringing Wear OS 3 to other smartwatches later this year, the company has never released the vanilla version of Wear OS 3 till now.

Last year, we got some screenshots showing what Google's version of Wear OS 3 would look like. But those screenshots only detailed the settings app and didn't showcase how Google Assitant, Messaging, Music Player, and other apps would look like on the new smartwatch platform. We're finally getting to see what the Wear OS 3 system UI will look like thanks to the screenshots discovered by 9to5Google.

As we can see in the screenshots, the Google Assistant looks a lot similar to how it looks on Pixel smartphones with the Pixel-esque light bar at the bottom. The step counter takes inspiration from Fitbit, gaining the Fitbit's teal color and showing how many steps are left to complete the daily goal. The incoming messaging notifications will show a small avatar of the sender, time and date of the message, and will offer some quick replies that you can send out with just a tap.

YouTube Music and Google Pay look similar to the current generation, as per the report. The report also adds that since these screenshots are fairly recent, this should give us an idea of how the "Wear OS 3 looks like on the rumored Pixel Watch." The Pixel Watch is tipped to be introduced alongside Pixel 6a at the end of May, but Google hasn't officially confirmed anything yet.

What are your thoughts on the Wear OS 3 screenshots? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: 9to5Google