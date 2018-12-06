Weak iPhone Xr sales suggested by touch solution provider GIS

The iPhone Xr has been most popular one since its launch, but that doesn’t mean it performs as it should on the market. We’ve heard several reports of Apple subsidizing it with carriers in certain regions, as well as offering discounts for trade-ins. Apple also recently repurposed its marketing team to resuscitate iPhone sales for this year.

Another indication on how the iPhone Xr is performing, or underperforming, comes from Apple’s touch solution provider for the phone, GIS (General Interface Solution). The company reported revenues down 12.1% on month but up 5.6% on year.

This by itself can be considered a long-term increase, but the prediction were not in line with the actual performance. DigiTimes says, quoting unnamed industry sources, that “GIS had been expected to see its revenues to hit highs month-by-month in the fourth quarter on increasing shipments of touch solutions for the iPhone XR“.

The report predicts 30-35 million iPhone Xr units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2018. Industry sources estimate those numbers to decline in the first two quarters of 2019. GIS manages, however, to stay in the green, thanks to the good performance of the 11-inch iPad, 12.9-inch iPad Pro and MacBook Air, for which it also offers touch solutions.