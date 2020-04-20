Up next
You can get yourself a new Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop for $1,500. This powerful laptop will come with an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card, 13.3-inch FHD 1080p display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB in storage. You save $300 from its original price, and you can play all you want while being stuck at home.

You can also get a new smartphone for just $300. The Nokia 7.2 comes with Android 9 Pie, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 128GB in storage, and a 48MP triple camera. You save $49 from its regular $349 price tag, and it’s unlocked for you to use on the network of your choice.

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are also on sale. The regular variant is $300 off, leaving it at $499, in its 64GB storage option, while the 128GB storage option is available for $599 with the same $300 discount. The Google Pixel 4 XL is available for $599 with 64GB, and the 128GB is being sold for $699, both of them with a $300 discount.

If you’re looking for a new Bluetooth speaker, the Bose SoundLink Color is $30 off, leaving it at $199 in several color options. Just don’t go for the Midnight Blue variant, which is being sold for $150.

The Razer Seiren X USM streaming microphone is also available with a $20 discount right now. Usually selling for $99.99, this microphone can be yours for just $80 in Classic Black.

Last but not least, you can get a new 44mm Apple Watch Milanese loop band for $80. This is usually found for $99, so you get to save $19 if you feel like you need one.

