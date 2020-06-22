Best Buy is discounting several Apple products to celebrate today’s WWDC 2020. We find $100 on select MacBook Air models, up to $200 discounts on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro models and $900 or $1,050 on select 15.4-inch MacBook Pro models. We also find iPad, HomePod, and iPhone deals, so check the links to see what you’re interested in.

Buy MacBook Air
Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro
Buy 15.4-inch MacBook Pro
Buy iPad
Buy iPhone Xs
Buy HomePod
See complete Best Buy deals list

The 13.3-inch 4J Ultra HD Samsung Chromebook is getting a $100 discount. You can get yours for $899, and you get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. You can also choose between the Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red color options.

Buy Samsung 13.3-inch Chromebook

Now, heading over to Amazon, we find the 50-inch Samsung Quantum HDR Smart TV is getting a $102 discount, meaning you can get yours for $548. You can also go bigger with the 58-inch version for $698 after a $202 discount.

Buy Samsung Quantum HDR Smart TV

The Skagen Connected Falster 3 Gen 5 Stainless Steel is usually found for $295, but you can get this smartwatch for $233.56 after a $61.44 discount. There are several color options you can choose from if you really feel like getting one of them.

Buy Skagen Connected Falster 3 Gen 5 Stainless Steel

The Bose Home Speaker 500 can also be yours today for $299. This device is getting a $100 discount, and you can even choose between its Black or Silver color variants.

Buy Bose Home Speaker 500
You May Also Like
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14
Xiaomi laptops below Rs 20,000 in India? It could happen
Waiting for cheap Xiaomi laptops in India? It could be happening.
Apple announces CarKey – a new way to wirelessly unlock your car with an iPhone
Apple has today announced a host of new changes for CarPlay such…
Collaborative notes and tasks come to Spike Messaging
Spike messaging, the least technologically segregated chat app, adds collaborative notes and task management features that still work with anyone who has a web browser.