This Monday brings tons of great deals. We start over at Best Buy, where we have a new Apple Shopping Event. However, these are exclusive savings for My Best Buy members. You can save $100 on the iPhone 11, up to $500 off the iPhone XS/XS Max, $50 off the iPad mini, $50 off the MacBook Air, and up to $300 off the MacBook Pro. Check the complete deals list by clicking on the link below.

Next up, we head over to Amazon, where we find more Apple products on sale. The latest Mac mini with a 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB in storage space is available for $1,049 after a $50 discount.

We then see that the previous model of the 21.5-inch iMac with 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor is getting a $149 discount, leaving it at just $950.

We now go to B&H Photo Video, where we have even more Apple deals for you. The MacBook Pro is getting up to $500 off in select models. You can get one starting at $1,179, which will get you a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage space. Check out the complete list of MacBooks on sale, and see which device suits your needs.

Apple’s iPad Pro is also on sale; you can get up to $500 off select models. You can get one starting at $799, and you would be getting the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi and LTE version with 64GB storage. There’s also a deal that can get you a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB in storage bundled with a Magic Keyboard for $1,229, which translates into $400 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is also on sale, in its unlocked version with 128GB in storage. You get a $50, which means you can get one for $280.

We head back to Amazon, where we also have the Bose wireless Bluetooth headphones 700 for $299 after a $100 discount, or you can also go for Apple’s Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, which are currently selling for $159 after a $40.95 discount.





Finally, Mobvoi is having tons of deals between 20 and 31 July. You can find up to 33 percent off the TicWatch S2, TicWatch C2, TicPods 2, TicWatch Pro, and more on sale. Head over to Mobvoi’s website to see if there’s something you fancy.