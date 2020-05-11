Today’s deals start with Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. This model is from mid-2019, and it includes a 2.4Ghz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB in storage for $1,399, that’s $400 off its regular price at B&H. However, this price is only good for today. If you can’t get this deal in time, you can always get a $149 discount on the same model with the same specs from Amazon, which leaves it at $1,650.

The AirPods with regular charging case are also on sale. You can get them for $139 after a $20 discount. These won’t charge wirelessly, but they will still give you great sound and all the cool features for less. If you want the AirPods with a wireless charging case, they have a $30 discount, leaving them at $169.

If you don’t have problems with wired earphones and you want great sound, the Urbeats3 with Lightning connector are available for $43.98 after a $15.97 discount. These magnetic earbuds come with a tangle-free cable, and you won’t have to worry about charging them every once in a while.

Bose’s soundbar 700 with Alexa voice control built-in is also on sale. You can currently save $100 from its regular $799 price tag, meaning you can get yours for $699. you would receive the best performing soundbar from Bose, featuring an unmatched combination of sophisticated design and exceptional sound. You also get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple Airplay 2 compatibility, you can wirelessly stream whatever you want.