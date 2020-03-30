Up next
Today’s deals come from Amazon; We Start with the latest 13-inch MacBook Air. This laptop was recently launched by Apple, and it is now available with $56.44 in savings. You can get the 8GB RAM version with 512GB in storage for $1,243.55. However, you will only be able to see savings at checkout.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is also on sale. You can get yours for $275 with free shipping. You get 64GB inside, and you can also get 512GB extra storage with a microSD card. If you decide to go for this device, you will end up saving $75.

If you want a new fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 3 is $30 off right now. You can get yours for $120, and you get free shipping. Now, you can only choose between the black or rose gold color options.

Apple AirPower reportedly back on the table

According to a Twitter report from Jon Prosser, the AirPower project is back on track, after Apple cancelled it one year ago.
2018 iPad Pro

Tons of iPad deals are available today, along with some other devices

Toda’s deals come from B&H and Amazon. You can get the 2018 iPad Pro, and the latest iPad and iPad mini on sale, along with other products

HMD announces 3 Nokia smartphones and a feature phone

HMD Global today announced three Nokia smartphones and a feature phone: Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and Nokia 5310.