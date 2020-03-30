Today’s deals come from Amazon; We Start with the latest 13-inch MacBook Air. This laptop was recently launched by Apple, and it is now available with $56.44 in savings. You can get the 8GB RAM version with 512GB in storage for $1,243.55. However, you will only be able to see savings at checkout.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is also on sale. You can get yours for $275 with free shipping. You get 64GB inside, and you can also get 512GB extra storage with a microSD card. If you decide to go for this device, you will end up saving $75.

If you want a new fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 3 is $30 off right now. You can get yours for $120, and you get free shipping. Now, you can only choose between the black or rose gold color options.

