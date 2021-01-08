It seems that Apple is getting ready to give us more than an iPad Pro refresh with a mini-LED display in 2021. New rumors are once again talking about a possible refresh of Apple’s entry-level iPad, and it seems that we could get it soon.

More Apple rumors are heading our way. This time, we see Apple’s ninth-generation iPad taking the spotlight. A recent report from Mac Otakara citing Chinese supply resources confirms previous rumors claiming that the new tablet’s design would be based on the third-generation iPad Air.

The report mentions that the new iPad would arrive with the same 10.2-inch display as the current model. However, we would receive a significantly thinner device, as it would be 6.3mm wide. In contrast, the eighth-generation model is 7.5mm thick. Not only that, but the new model is also believed to be lighter, as it would weigh around 460 grams, thirty grams less than the current version.

“According to a Chinese supplier, the next iPad (9th Generation) is likely to be based on the iPad Air (3rd Generation).

“The display size will remain the same as the iPad (8th Generation) at 10.2 inches, but the thickness will be much thinner at 6.3mm and the weight will be reduced to 460g.”

Mac Otakara also claims that the new iPad will retain its Home button, meaning that Touch ID will still be used to access the device and verify transactions. Apple would also choose its Lightning port over USB-C, but at least we would receive a full-lamination display with anti-reflective coating, p3 wide color support, and True Tone.

Previous reports also claim that the ninth-generation will feature 4GB RAM and an A13 Bionic chip, but a larger 10.5-inch display. Still, the most exciting detail arrives with the device’s possible price tag, as it’s expected to start at $299, instead of the $329 that currently gets you a new iPad. Rumors suggest that this new iPad may launch in spring 2021, but we should take this and every other rumor with some salt. Especially if when we remember that the previous version was released back in September.

Source Mac Otakara

Via MacRumors