We keep getting leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20. We have seen some leaked images directly from Samsung Russia, and some live images of the device, but this is the first time that we get a hands-on video of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is probably going to launch on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, but we are already getting tons of leaks to see what the new Samsung flagship will look like. We now get a hands-on video of the device thanks to Jimmy is Promo, where we get to see some differences between the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and its predecessor.

First of all, we see that the device will launch with Android 10 and One UI 2.5. then we see that the devices have a near-identical footprint, but the speakers and the S Pen of the Note 20 Ultra are on the left side of the phone. The S Pen has the same design as the one in the Note 10, but we don’t know if it will include new features, other than the fact that it now can be used as a “laser pointer.” Finally, the biggest design difference can be found in the camera, where see a significant increase in size.

Source SamMobile