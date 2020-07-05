It seems that Samsung keeps trying to give its users bigger smartphone batteries every single time. A new leak has surfaced, showing a phone with the biggest battery in a Galaxy phone to date.

Samsung has recently received certification for a phone part of its Galaxy M series. This device is the Samsung Galaxy M41, which was rumored to be canceled. This Chinese certification reveals that the phone includes a 6,800mAh battery inside. This number represents the rated capacity, so the typical capacity should be close to the 7,000mAh mark.

We usually see these sized batteries in tablets, like the 10-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S5e, which have a 7,040mAh battery. Now, we can’t be sure if we will end up receiving the Galaxy M41, but we could very well see this battery in more Samsung devices in the future.

Source SamMobile