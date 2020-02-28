The FCC has recently given Apple the approval for a pair of wireless earphones. They are described as Power Beats Wireless, and they appear with model number A2015. These new may very well be the Powerbeats4 that were found in iOS 13.3.1 by the guys over at MacRumors.

We may soon get a new version of the Powerbeats with Siri support. The new Powerbeats4 could arrive with a new Apple-designed H1 chip for “Hey Siri” voice commands. They would also allow Siri to read your incoming messages out loud when the earphones are connected to a locked iPhone or iPad. This new feature is called “Announce Messages with Siri,” and it could arrive with these new earphones by Apple in March. Maybe they could launch alongside the iPhone 9 if the coronavirus doesn’t affect Apple’s production chain that much, or perhaps we could see them announced soon in a press release.