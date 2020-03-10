Author
Even though Google has canceled both its upcoming events because of coronavirus concerns, they’re still getting tons of new devices and gadgets ready for us. One of those new products may be a brand-new Google Chrome Ultra that will bring new features.

Google has been present on tons of news and rumors lately. We have recently seen a leaked video and some images of its upcoming Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5 also mentioned on the AOSP and more. Now, we were also expecting more products from Google, and it seems that the new Chromecast Ultra may be one of them.

According to the guts from 9to5Google, we would soon get a new Google Chromecast Ultra that would include Android TV and external remote control. The device is codenamed “Sabrina,” and its design resembles the 3rd gen Chromecast. This device would fill a long-awaited gap in the market since it would be a mass-consumer dongle that runs Android TV, and it would also let you stream media to your regular TV. There’s no price or more information about the availability of this device, but maybe, it could’ve launched during the recently canceled Google I/O 2020.

Source 9to5Google

