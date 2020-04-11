Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Author
Tags

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 series has arrived with some killer specs and amazing features that include 5G in every variant. Unfortunately, its sales haven’t been so great because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These devices still arrive with one of the best cameras in today’s market, with features that are now available in their predecessors after the last software update. Now, a new rumor would give the Galaxy S20 successor a new feature, an under-screen selfie camera.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the next Galaxy S would arrive as the Samsung Galaxy S21, and we could see it arrive with new under-screen camera technology. We don’t know if Samsung will go with the S21 nomenclature, as next year will indeed be 2021, or if it will follow up on Huawei’s naming scheme jumping to the Galaxy S30. This won’t be the first time we would see these under-display selfie cameras since we have already seen OPPO’s attempts to integrate one in one of its devices.

Source BGR

You May Also Like
price hike

Xiaomi, POCO, Redmi phones price in India hiked as increased GST Rate comes Into effect

The price of POCO X2 has been increased by Rs 1,000.
OnePLus 8 series launch event

OnePlus 8 series launch date set for April 14

It will commence at 8:30 PM IST on April 14.
OPPO ACE2 teaser

OPPO Ace2 teaser confirms the presence of quad rear camera setup

It may come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.