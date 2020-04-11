This year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 series has arrived with some killer specs and amazing features that include 5G in every variant. Unfortunately, its sales haven’t been so great because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These devices still arrive with one of the best cameras in today’s market, with features that are now available in their predecessors after the last software update. Now, a new rumor would give the Galaxy S20 successor a new feature, an under-screen selfie camera.

Samsung is considering using the under-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 first, and is evaluating the feasibility of the technology. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 9, 2020

According to leaker Ice Universe, the next Galaxy S would arrive as the Samsung Galaxy S21, and we could see it arrive with new under-screen camera technology. We don’t know if Samsung will go with the S21 nomenclature, as next year will indeed be 2021, or if it will follow up on Huawei’s naming scheme jumping to the Galaxy S30. This won’t be the first time we would see these under-display selfie cameras since we have already seen OPPO’s attempts to integrate one in one of its devices.

Source BGR