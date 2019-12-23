Galaxy S10 Lite Note 10 Lite
We have received so many rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite that the only thing we’re waiting for is an official launch date. Now, the latest rumors could give us a better idea of when we could finally see these new devices.

Recent reports say that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could arrive in January 2020. Now, The Korean Herald says that these smartphones could even show up at CES 2020. They don’t give an exact date or any specific details, so let’s take this as a calculated guess. This information would make sense, considering that the Samsung Galaxy S11 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 are expected to launch during February 2020 and that CES would be a great option to present these devices, unless Samsung is planning on having a dedicated event for them. The best part is that both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite are supposed to be cheaper than the original flagships, and we can also expect to have improved specs.

Source SamMobile

Via The Korea Herald

