We have seen several reports that suggest that the upcoming iPhone 12 series may be delayed because of the ongoing pandemic. We get a new report from Cowen investment bank that believes that Apple’s new iPhones may be launched in November.

It seems that Apple fans will have to wait a bit longer to receive the new iPhone 12 series. A new report suggests that the coronavirus has made Apple delay the launch of its new phones all the way to November. The report also predicts that there may be 35 million units in production output in the second quarter of 2020, which translates to a thirteen percent lower when compared to the same period last year. We expect all of these new iPhones to support 5G connectivity and to arrive with a smaller notch on their OLED panels, with a design that may look like the latest iPad Pro.

Source GSM Arena

Via GizChina