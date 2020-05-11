Google Pixel 4a retail box

The Google Pixel 4a has had plenty of attention. We have seen the device’s alleged camera samples, Geekbench scores, a complete spec list, a price tag, even a camera review on video. All of this information makes us believe that its rumored May 15 launch may be possible, but a new source says that we may have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive.

Google I/O 2020 was initially scheduled for this week, and we could’ve seen the presentation of the new Google Pixel 4a, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some rumors suggested that the device would still launch this week, on May 15, to be more precise, and it could also start selling on May 22. However, German site Caschys Blog now says that the Pixel 4a will arrive until June. This leak comes from a Vodaphone database leak, and it implies that the new sell date for the device will be June 5. We also know that Google is having an Android 11 event on June 3, so maybe it has decided to announce its new device during the same event.

Source Android Authority

Via Caschys Blog

