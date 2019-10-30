We may have to wait for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Scissor Keyboard to launch in 2020

According to initial rumors, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro would include a new scissor keyboard, and it would be launched late 2019. Well, 2019 has just two months left to go, and this MacBook Pro is nowhere to be found. Now, new predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that it may come until next year.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro may come until mid-2020, according to new predictions found in a research note for TF International Securities, written by Ming-Chi Kuo. It seems that this notebook could be announced during WWDC in June, or in a press release in July 2020. This delay may have been caused by Apple’s desire to transition its entire MacBook lineup to scissor-switch keyboards in 2020.