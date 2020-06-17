Samsung Galaxy Fold review

We get new rumors that mention a possible delay in the availability of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. New information suggests that we will see this device launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, we may have to wait a bit longer to buy Samsung’s new foldable device.

Samsung’s new Unpacked event may take place on August 5. Said event would introduce Samsung’s latest flagships to the world. It is believed that the upcoming Note 20 series may start selling just after they become official, but it seems that the Fold 2’s software isn’t ready to be launched. New rumors suggest the software development process hasn’t reached the first version of the device’s bootloader. Further, rumors also say that the production of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may start in August, meaning that the device may be available late in August or September, with very limited numbers.

