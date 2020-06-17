Samsung Galaxy Fold review

We get new rumors that mention a possible delay in the availability of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. New information suggests that we will see this device launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, we may have to wait a bit longer to buy Samsung’s new foldable device.

Samsung’s new Unpacked event may take place on August 5. Said event would introduce Samsung’s latest flagships to the world. It is believed that the upcoming Note 20 series may start selling just after they become official, but it seems that the Fold 2’s software isn’t ready to be launched. New rumors suggest the software development process hasn’t reached the first version of the device’s bootloader. Further, rumors also say that the production of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may start in August, meaning that the device may be available late in August or September, with very limited numbers.

Source GSM Arena

Via MS Power User

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 9
One UI 2.1 update starts rolling out for the Galaxy Note 9
The Galaxy S9 series is expected to get the One UI 2.1 update next week.
Vivo Y50
Vivo Y50 with 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery to be launched in India on June 10
It features a 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna
Pocketnow Daily: Pixel 4a Update: Hey Google, you okay? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about more delays with the Google Pixel 4a, leaked iPhone 12 molds, the possible design of the new iMac and more