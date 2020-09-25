We are less than a week away from the launch of the new Google Pixel 5, which is scheduled to take place on September 30. We have been getting a truckload of rumors about the upcoming devices, revealing the phone’s specs, colors, prices, and more. Now, we get another rumor that gives us the price of both the Pixel 5 and the Google Pixel 4a.

Pixel 5 5G 128Gb $699



100% — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 24, 2020

Rumors concerning the upcoming Google Pixel 5 devices’ price tag have been popping up here and there. However, there’s nothing to speculate about the price tag of the Google Pixel 4a 5G, since Google has already given us the official pricing of this device, as you will be able to get one for $500. However, the pricing for the Google Pixel 5 is still a mystery. Now, Jon Prosser comes to claim that the Pixel 5 will arrive with a $700 price tag in its 128GB configuration, while Evan Blass believes that it will arrive with a $900 in Canada, so yes, that’s in Canadian Dollars. This information lines up with previous leaks from Vodafone Germany that give the device a €630 price tag.

In Canada, Pixel 5 128GB = 799.99CAD — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 24, 2020

Let’s remember that this last leak also gives us insight on everything we may want to know about the Google Pixel 5 since it also reveals storage options, color options, and more. We also know that the Pixel 5 will arrive with a 6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and 8GB RAM. The device will also include an IP68 rating, a 12.1MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, and that it will be able to capture 4K videos at 60fps and 1080p slo-mo videos at 124fps.

We are also expecting Google to launch new smart speakers and a new Chromecast with Android TV support and more.

Source GSM Arena