The Galaxy S20 has been the first flagship series that Samsung has delivered this year. The next one may be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 since we believe that the Note will follow on the same naming scheme as the S series. Now, we know that we are months away from its launch, and we don’t know if the COVID-19 pandemic may also affect its launch, but at least we can assume that these are the Note 20’s first leaks.

We have what may be the first leak of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Roland Quandt has posted some images on Twitter, which portray a mold for an inlay of the Galaxy Note 11+ LED View Cover (or the Note 20 Ultra’s). This LED View Cover is an accessory for Samsung’s flagships, which would also include the Note 20. What is interesting is the massive camera cutout, that suggests that the Note 20 would arrive with the same design as the S20 Ultra. Just remember the design of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and things could start making sense.

Button cutouts in this mold are also placed on the right side of the frame, which is opposite to where we find them in the Galaxy Note 10. We will surely start getting more and more leaks of this device as time goes by, and unfortunately, these images don’t add up to the possibility of the Galaxy Fold 2 becoming the next Note 20, even though it would still arrive with an S Pen.

