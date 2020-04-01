Author
Tags

The Galaxy S20 has been the first flagship series that Samsung has delivered this year. The next one may be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 since we believe that the Note will follow on the same naming scheme as the S series. Now, we know that we are months away from its launch, and we don’t know if the COVID-19 pandemic may also affect its launch, but at least we can assume that these are the Note 20’s first leaks.

We have what may be the first leak of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Roland Quandt has posted some images on Twitter, which portray a mold for an inlay of the Galaxy Note 11+ LED View Cover (or the Note 20 Ultra’s). This LED View Cover is an accessory for Samsung’s flagships, which would also include the Note 20. What is interesting is the massive camera cutout, that suggests that the Note 20 would arrive with the same design as the S20 Ultra. Just remember the design of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and things could start making sense.

Button cutouts in this mold are also placed on the right side of the frame, which is opposite to where we find them in the Galaxy Note 10. We will surely start getting more and more leaks of this device as time goes by, and unfortunately, these images don’t add up to the possibility of the Galaxy Fold 2 becoming the next Note 20, even though it would still arrive with an S Pen.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

AT&T will give free wireless data for remote learning and waive fees to help during the COVID-19 pandemic

AT&T is also helping its customers in the United States to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic and it also offers programs to help remote learning

Samsung confirms One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9

A Samsung community manager has confirmed that Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S9 duo and Galaxy Note 9 is in the pipeline.

HUAWEI P40 Pro 5G tipped to have the world’s first quad-curved display

Following up on the renders that were published is a detailed look at what will reportedly become the world’s first quad-curved display.