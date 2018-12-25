iOS

We may have a case leak of the upcoming iPad mini 5

We have heard rumors about two new iPad models for 2019. One of these models would be an upgrade for the iPad mini. Now, we get leaks of a possible case for this new device that makes us believe we’re getting interesting upgrades.

Slashleaks has provided new leaks of a case for the upcoming iPad mini. The first thing that we can notice is that the cutout for the camera is very similar to the one we find in the iPad Pro. This means that we could get a flash or maybe another camera lens. It could also move the rear microphone to the center of the iPad, and we could even see a headphone jack. It’s been said that this iPad mini will try to keep a low price, so we shouldn’t expect a Liquid Retina Display or Face ID.

