A new rumor concerning the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has arrived. Rumors make us believe that this new device is going to launch along with the new Samsung Galaxy S11 series in San Francisco, California, on February 18th or on February 11th. Still, it seems that you could start buying this foldable device before the Galaxy S flagship is available for purchase.

A new report says that Samsung is trying to take advantage of the delay caused by the demand of the new Moto Razr. Yonhap says that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could go on sale the very same day it launches, well at least in South Korea. Samsung wants to make the Galaxy Fold 2 available as soon as possible to take the opportunity of being the first foldable device with a clamshell design in the market. Maybe this device won’t be as powerful as other flagships, but it may arrive with a price under the $1,000 mark, and it could also include the same 108MP and 5x zoom camera sensors as the Galaxy S11, or the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Source SamMobile

Via Yonhap