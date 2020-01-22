Sony has already announced that they will hold a press conference on Monday, February 24th, in Barcelona. We are expecting to see at least a new Sony Xperia smartphone. We have even seen rumors of a possible Xperia X 5 Plus, a potential new flagship, but now we may also get more devices and some of them with 5G connectivity.

New rumors mention the possibility of getting more than one 5G enabled Sony Xperia smartphone during MWC 2020. We expect at least one flagship device, the one that may include a 4K HDR screen with the Snapdragon 865 chipset ant the X55 5G modem. We also expect this new device to include a primary camera sensor that can go up to 48MP or 64MP and two 12MP sensors for the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. These sensors may be the same ones that will come in the Galaxy S20 and S20+. However, the price of this flagship device may very well go over $900.

The other possible 5G devices from Sony include the Xperia 5 Plus, which is also expected to include the Snapdragon 865 and a 5G modem. Some mid-rangers may also arrive with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, such as the K8220. However, these devices wouldn’t be available soon, since we would have to wait until ay and June to preorder any of them.

Source GSM Arena

Via My Drivers