Galaxy Note 10

We have started to get more details about the upcoming Samsung devices. We recently saw some renders that seem very appealing, even though we know that they don’t come from official sources. We have also heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ may arrive with a 108MP camera, but it seems that it may be backed up by a Periscope camera.

According to the Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will come with a periscope-style camera module. This feature would also be exclusive to the Galaxy Note 20+, as there is no evidence that I will come in the regular model. This doesn’t sound hard to believe since the latest rumors suggest that the Galaxy Note 20+ may include a better display with faster refresh rates, better camera, and a bigger battery than the regular Galaxy Note 20, even though both models are supposed to arrive with 16GB RAM.

This new periscope-type camera has a similar folded design as the one found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, so we could see the same module, maybe not. Further, it is also rumored that this device won’t include the 100x zoom capabilities as the one found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, since “experts and reviewers found it barely usable as it lacked in quality.”

Source SamMobile

Via Galaxy Club

