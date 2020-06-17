It seems that Apple is really going all out with the next iPhone 12 lineup. New rumors suggest that at least two of the new devices will include 120Hz refresh rate displays, and we can even see them listed in a recent tweet.

According to new rumors, the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will arrive with 120Hz refresh rate screens. It seems that Jon Prosser and Ross Young have made a list of the devices in 2020 that will have this feature. The list starts with two Apple devices, followed bu the ASUS ROG Phone 2, the Huawei Mate 40, and more. However, you may want to take this rumor with tons of salt, since we can’t seem to find the original tweet for this message.

We could get some sort of confirmation from Reddit, where we find leaked specs of the iPhone 12 lineup, where two devices get 120Hz refresh rates, while the other, less expensive variants, would include 60Hz refresh rates and some changes in pricing. We also have to point out that BOE OLED panels may not be used in these devices, so maybe we could see some 90Hz refresh rate displays in the lower-end versions, which would explain the prices of these devices to go up.

Source Giz China

Via QQ