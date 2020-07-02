Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna

There’s still no word on an official date for the launch of the Google Pixel 4a, but we can expect this to happen soon, as the device keeps on getting certified. We also get new information from the NCC, where we find the device’s battery capacity and charging speeds.

The Google Pixel 4a has just received Taiwan’s NCC and TUV Rheinland certifications. This last one reveals that the phone will include a 3,140mAh battery and an 18W charger. The charger should come with the TC G1001-US and G1000-US model numbers, and its G025J-B battery should have a 3,080mAh capacity. This device is also expected to include a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage options.

Source GSM Arena

