Right now, you can get both the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy Note 10+ on sale with a pair of AKG N700 NC headphones. The Galaxy S10+ is an unlocked version with 512GB in storage and US warranty. You can get your ceramic black device for $1,350 after a $250 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is also unlocked. However, you only get 256GB storage in this deal. This Aurora White version will cost you $1,200 after a $250 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are also on sale, but this time at B&H Photo Video. You can currently get a pair for $135 after a $25 discount. They also include a free Samsung Wireless 9W Charger Pad; this alone has a $40 value.

Apple’s late 2018 Mac mini is $200 off right now. You can get yours for $999, and it will come with a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space.

The Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale. You can save $100 upon purchase this device is usually listed for $400, but you can get yours for $300 right now. You also get more than 20 hours of non-stop playback time, multi-directional sound, and it’s also IPX2 water-resistant.

