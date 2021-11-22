We keep receiving new information about the new OnePlus 10 series.

We are getting closer to the alleged launch of the new OnePlus 10 series, which means we are about to start receiving more and more rumors and leaks about the upcoming devices. The latest buzz comes from a well-known Chinese tipster, who believes that the Pro variant won’t include a periscope telephoto lens on its camera, while another source has leaked what seem to be dummy units of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to information revealed by Digital Chat Station, the new OnePlus 10 Pro will not feature a periscope telephoto zoom camera. Instead, he tells us that the new device may probably stay with a standard optical zoom lens, capable of delivering up to 30X digital zoom and 3.3x optical variable magnification. He also suggests that the new device won’t pack a high-resolution sensor, which means the upcoming camera won’t necessarily be great. And as if this wasn’t already bad enough, he claims that we may see more of the same on the camera in the next iteration of the OPPO Find X and the Realme GT.

We have also found what seems to be a OnePlus 10 Pro aluminum dummy unit over at Fathom Bracelets, where we get an idea of what may be the possible design of the upcoming device. The website mentions that “OnePlus company decided to change design a lot integrating camera module into side of the housing, following a similar style as Samsung used for its S21 series.”

Davin Kowalski from @xleaks7 was responsible for providing this aluminum dummy unit to Fathom Bracelets. It reveals that the camera module could have four large lenses and a flashlight in the center. We can also see the possible placement of the volume rocker, the power button, and the slider. The best part is that these dummy units seem to confirm the previously leaked design that was provided by @OnLeaks.

Source 1 Weibo

Source 2 Pathom Bracelets