Best Buy

We will start this Memorial Day deals selection with everything available at Best Buy. You can find Refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more. You can save up to $500 on select Samsung Smart 4K TVs, or you can go for a 43-inch Samsung 7 Series UHD smart TV with HDR for $270.

Best Buy also gives you Apple deals, as you can save $50 on select MacBook Air models, $80 to $100 off select iPad models, and the most significant savings may be found with the MacBook Pro models since you can save up to $1,050.

If you’re looking for a new iPhone, the iPhone 11 can be yours starting at $525, or you can pay monthly installments of $21.87 with qualified activations. The iPhone XS and XS Max are also on sale, so you can get one starting at $599.99 or pay $19.99 per month with qualified activation, after $300 savings. You can also save on several Apple Watch models and several Beats headphones.

You can also find the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series with $300 in savings and get a $50 Best Buy gift card with qualified activation, or you can save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+ with the same $50 Best Buy gift card.

Verizon

Moving over to Verizon, you can find up to $700 off on selected devices, and you can also find BOGO promotions depending on the phone you want. For example, you can get at least $100 off the Motorola edge+, and the Google Pixel 4. You can get a free LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW, savings that start at $500 on the Motorola Razer, and BOGO deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Red Pocket Mobile

Last but not least, you can also find Memorial Day deals over at Red Pocket Mobile, where you can get the iPhone SE with 64GB in storage plus six months of Unlimited Everything (8GB LTE) for $449. This combo usually goes for $537, meaning you save $130. Customers can also upgrade to 20GB LTE for $8.33 per month, which translates to a total discount of $140.