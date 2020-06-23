We find most of today’s deals over at B&H Photo Video, where you will find a new Mega Deal Zone event. You can find tons of interesting deals over at B&H, but be advised; they end on June 25. Within these deals, you can find Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with discounts that start at $100 and go all the way up to $700, but it will all depend on the model you choose. Our best pick is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $1,349 after a $450 discount.

We now move over to Amazon, where we find the Apple Watch Series 5 getting some interesting discounts. You can get yours starting from $299.

The Sony Xperia 1 is also for grabs in its unlocked version with 128GB in storage space. This device also includes a US warranty, in case of accidents happen. You can currently get yours for $798 after the device has received a $151.99 discount.

Finally, the Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker is getting a $40 discount, meaning you can get yours for just under $130. You get more than 20 hours of music playback, and it only weighs three pounds, so you won’t have issues carrying it around.