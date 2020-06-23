We find most of today’s deals over at B&H Photo Video, where you will find a new Mega Deal Zone event. You can find tons of interesting deals over at B&H, but be advised; they end on June 25. Within these deals, you can find Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with discounts that start at $100 and go all the way up to $700, but it will all depend on the model you choose. Our best pick is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $1,349 after a $450 discount.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro
See complete Apple MacBook Pro deals
See complete Mega Deal Zone listing

We now move over to Amazon, where we find the Apple Watch Series 5 getting some interesting discounts. You can get yours starting from $299.

See Apple Watch Series 5 deals

The Sony Xperia 1 is also for grabs in its unlocked version with 128GB in storage space. This device also includes a US warranty, in case of accidents happen. You can currently get yours for $798 after the device has received a $151.99 discount.

Buy Sony Xperia 1

Finally, the Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker is getting a $40 discount, meaning you can get yours for just under $130. You get more than 20 hours of music playback, and it only weighs three pounds, so you won’t have issues carrying it around.

Buy Marshall Stockwell II

You May Also Like
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G could arrive with a better processor
It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G may arrive with more power than its predecessor under the hood with a better processor from Qualcomm
Motorola Edge+
Another Motorola Edge variant is in works
It is said to be a 5G-enabled device.
Google drops Stadia Premiere Edition price to $100, but ends 3-months free Stadia Pro offer
The Elder Scrolls Online has been added to the Stadia library and it is now free for Stadia Pro subscribers.