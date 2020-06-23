We find most of today’s deals over at B&H Photo Video, where you will find a new Mega Deal Zone event. You can find tons of interesting deals over at B&H, but be advised; they end on June 25. Within these deals, you can find Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with discounts that start at $100 and go all the way up to $700, but it will all depend on the model you choose. Our best pick is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $1,349 after a $450 discount.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro
See complete Apple MacBook Pro deals
See complete Mega Deal Zone listing

We now move over to Amazon, where we find the Apple Watch Series 5 getting some interesting discounts. You can get yours starting from $299.

See Apple Watch Series 5 deals

The Sony Xperia 1 is also for grabs in its unlocked version with 128GB in storage space. This device also includes a US warranty, in case of accidents happen. You can currently get yours for $798 after the device has received a $151.99 discount.

Buy Sony Xperia 1

Finally, the Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker is getting a $40 discount, meaning you can get yours for just under $130. You get more than 20 hours of music playback, and it only weighs three pounds, so you won’t have issues carrying it around.

Buy Marshall Stockwell II

You May Also Like
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ is launching in India soon
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom to be launched in India on June 26
It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and comes with VC liquid cooling for improved heat dissipation.
We start this week with Best Buy’s 4-day sale and more deals from Amazon
Today’s deals include tons of Apple deals from Best Buy; we also have deals from Amazon which include Samsung Smart TVs and more