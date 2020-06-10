We start today’s deals with Best Buys new Apple sale. There are many products from where to choose from. You can find the Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 variants, which have a $100 discount, as well as some MacBook Air models. MacBook Pro models get up to $200 off. You can take a look at the complete selection by clicking on the button below.

Next up is a selection of Samsung products over at Amazon. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unlocked for 128GB, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G for $999.99. You see the complete list of devices in the link below.





You can also get the OnePlus 6T in mirror black with 128GB in storage from B&H right now. This device is unlocked for you to use on the network of your choice.

If you’re looking for a new speaker, the Marshall Woburn Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth speaker is $200 off, meaning you can get it for just under $400. However, if you don’t feel like paying that much for a Bluetooth speaker, you could also go for the JBL Charge 4, which is currently $50 off, meaning you can get one for $129.95 in black.

If you want a new smartwatch, the Garmin Venu is $50 off, meaning you can get one for under $300, or you can also get a fitness tracker, as the FitbitCharge 4 is $20 off, meaning you can get one for $129.95.