We start today’s deals with Best Buys new Apple sale. There are many products from where to choose from. You can find the Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 variants, which have a $100 discount, as well as some MacBook Air models. MacBook Pro models get up to $200 off. You can take a look at the complete selection by clicking on the button below.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5
Buy MacBook Air
Buy MacBook Pro
See complete Best Buy Apple deals

Next up is a selection of Samsung products over at Amazon. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unlocked for 128GB, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G for $999.99. You see the complete list of devices in the link below.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
See complete Samsung device list


OnePlus 6T

You can also get the OnePlus 6T in mirror black with 128GB in storage from B&H right now. This device is unlocked for you to use on the network of your choice.

Buy OnePlus 6T

If you’re looking for a new speaker, the Marshall Woburn Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth speaker is $200 off, meaning you can get it for just under $400. However, if you don’t feel like paying that much for a Bluetooth speaker, you could also go for the JBL Charge 4, which is currently $50 off, meaning you can get one for $129.95 in black.

Buy Marshall Woburn
Buy JBL Charge 4

If you want a new smartwatch, the Garmin Venu is $50 off, meaning you can get one for under $300, or you can also get a fitness tracker, as the FitbitCharge 4 is $20 off, meaning you can get one for $129.95.

Buy Garmin Venu
Buy Fitbit Charge 4

You May Also Like
iPAd Pro Magic keyboard
Canalys expects drops in iPad sales and PC shipments
It seems that the coronavirus will keep on affecting sales, as the latest report suggests that PC shipments and iPad sales will drop
Android 11
Android 11 Phones List – The Confirmed Devices so far
Google has released four Android 11 Developer Previews until now, which gives us a closer look at what to expect. Here’s the list of phones likely to get the update.
Gmail’s teeny-tiny Compose button gets a little bigger with the latest update
It’s the small things in life – or Gmail – that bring joy.