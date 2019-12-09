Samsung has been working on a new budget-friendly lineup that may arrive soon. These devices include some premium features in mid-range phones. Maybe the most expected are the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, but now we have the complete price list of these devices before launch.

The prices for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A51, and A71 may have been leaked by a Slovakian retailer. These prices were found by the guys over at Galaxy Club, and now they are here for you to see as well. The Galaxy A51’s price would be €375, the Galaxy A71, €469, while you would have to pay a bit more for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite since they cost €609 and €669 respectively. These devices are supposed to be launched on December 12th, so we would only have to wait a bit longer to receive a confirmation on these prices.

Source: SamMobile

Via: Galaxy Club