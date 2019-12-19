It seems that rumors concerning foldable devices are picking up as we get closer to the end of 2019. Yesterday, we received rumors about a foldable device that’s possibly going to arrive during MWC 2020. Today, we get more rumors about another foldable device, but this time we’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy fold 2.

The first official hint of a foldable device with a clamshell design from Samsung was teased during its Developer Conference 2019. Yes, we had received some more rumors, and patents that portrayed this design, but that was a while ago. Now, a leak from the Chinese website Weibo lets us see what is believed the first real images of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. This new device is supposed to arrive alongside the Samsung Galaxy S11 series, so we won’t have to wait that long to see if these images are the real deal or maybe just a prototype. Apart from the clamshell design, we can see a foldable display with a punch-hole camera, huge bezels, and it seems that it will also include the same hinge mechanism as the original Fold. We can also find a small display and two rear cameras that may include the same 108MP and 5X zoom cameras as the Galaxy S11. This would also help us believe the rumors that say that this device would cost between $850 and $1,000. That would make it the least expensive foldable device in the market.