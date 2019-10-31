We have some official looking images of the Motorola Razr

The new Moto Razr could arrive in just two weeks, but we have just received a gallery of images that could reveal the final design of this device.

We can’t deny that the original Moto Razr was one of the most popular phones when it came out. It was the bomb, and it helped Motorola be one of the biggest names in the market. Nowadays, Motorola is trying to get more attention in the smartphone world, and this new Motorola Razr may just be what they need to achieve that. Now, we have a new gallery over at mobielkopen.net, and it man, these leaks are looking good. Whether they are official or not, only time will tell.