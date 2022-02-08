We have official time and date for the first Nintendo Direct of 2022

Nintendo of America has invited everybody who loves gaming to check out every new game coming in the first half of 2022. The first Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow at 5 PM ET/ 2 PM PT, and it may turn out to be a very interesting event.

The first Nintendo Direct of 2022 will be live-streamed tomorrow at 5 PM eastern, and it will deliver around 40 minutes of information mainly focused on upcoming Nintendo Switch games. Nintendo is very clear about what we are going to see, as it also explained that we will see games launching in the first half of 2022. In other words, we are expecting to see at least some teasers of several great titles, including Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and more.

We are also expecting to see other great titles in 2022, such as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, but those will most likely arrive in the second half of the year.

Last year’s Nintendo Direct was packed with tons of amazing games, including the Skyward Sword remastered edition. We also received the announcement Directs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which also came with sad news, as these games have already received their final major content updates.

Whatever the case, we’re excited to get a better idea of everything that’s coming to the Nintendo Switch in the upcoming months. We are also hoping to get a surprise or two, but right now, all we can do is wait. We will keep you posted on the hottest games coming to your Nintendo gaming console. You can check out last year's September Nintendo Direct below, to get a better idea of what's coming tomorrow.