We have an official date for Apple’s next WWDC event

Apple has announced that it will be hosting a new iteration of its Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2022. The company has also sent out WWDC invitations to the press, but don’t worry, you don’t need an invitation to attend, as it will be celebrated in an online format.

We have come a long way since Apple’s first WWDC, which was held back in 1983. I mean, I was less than a month old when the world got to experience the Apple Independent Software Developers Conference, which evolved into the information technology conference that we have come to enjoy. And it keeps evolving, as it seems that Apple is now more than happy to hold virtual events. The new iteration of Apple’s WWDC will take place from June 6 through 10, and it will be free for all developers to attend, as there will be no in-person gatherings.

“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”

We are expecting several software announcements, including innovations for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. For instance, rumors claim that iOS 16 will feature redesigned app icons, interactive widgets, and upgraded AR/VR capabilities. However, we are still wondering which iPhone models will be able to make the jump to iOS 16. We can expect that most devices running iOS 15 will be able to make the jump, but that’s just a wild guess.

iPad users could get the same redesigned app icons and interactive widgets expected in iOS 16, but rumors also claim that we could also receive Mac-level first-party app support, meaning that we could get Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and xCode for the M1-powered iPad models. Further, we are also expected to receive floating app windows, widgets on the lock screen, and more.

In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community.

Apple is also expected to invite some students and developers to Apple Park, as they could take part in the new “Call to Code” event. And there’s a new Swift Student Challenge that invites students from around the world to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on any topic, but they must submit their work by April 25.

We are sure that we will get more leaks about everything that’s coming in the following weeks, so we will keep you posted. Either way, I’m especially interested in the new iPad OS updates, as I’m currently planning on upgrading to the latest M1-powered iPad Air, or the current iPad Pro models, even though some claim that we may get new M2-iPad Pro models in the second half of 2022. So I need to be aware of everything coming before I choose what iPad model to get next.

Source: Apple Newsroom