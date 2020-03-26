The original Samsung Galaxy Fold was announced over a year ago, and even though it wasn’t a perfect device, it was Samsung’s first foldable device. Now we have a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, another foldable device from Samsung with a clamshell device. Still, we keep waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and now we have new renders that show what we could get in the not so distant future.

The new concept renders of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 are now available thanks to the guys over at Windows United and concept artist Waqar Khan. These renders are based on the rumors, reports, and patents that have appeared online up to today.

We can see the device with a punch-hole display on the inside for the selfie camera, and an external screen with a notch that will house another selfie camera. The main camera comes with a design similar to the one found in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, and we can also see the arrival of an S Pen. Now, according to Max Weinbach, from XDA Developers, we may see this device launch around July, but we will have to wait and see how the COVID-19 pandemic influences this possible launch date.

Source BGR

Via Windows United