New images of what seem to be the cases for the new Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro reveal interesting details. These leaks were recently posted on Twitter thanks to leaked Digital Chat Station.

We have just received a batch of images showing what are believed to be transparent cases for the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the regular Mate 40. These images show a circular opening for the new camera bump, with no extra holes for the LED flash or other sensors.

According to these images, the new Huawei Mate 40 pro will include hardware volume controls, unlike its predecessor. It seems that it may also have stereo speakers on the top and bottom. Both the Pro and the regular Mate 40 are expected to include an IF blaster, but the entry-level version may also include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There’s still no official date for the new Mate 40 series launch, but we expect to see the phone’s new Kirin 990 processor revealed during the next IFA 2020 event.

